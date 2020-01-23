Bountiful police need help finding suspect in hit-and-run case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bountiful Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a hit and run case.

Police say the suspect backed out of a parking stall, had a noticeable collision with another parked car, got out, looked at the damage, and drove away.

Police believe the suspect may be a local and say they need to find the suspect so that they can help the victim.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000 or reach out to them on social media.

Police are reminding the public that if you are driving and hit an unoccupied vehicle or unattended property, you need to find the owner, leave a note, or contact police.

If the damage looks like it might cost $2,500 or more, police ask that they are notified. Police added that if you are unsure about the dollar amount, call them anyway.

