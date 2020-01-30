Bountiful police looking for vandalism suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for a suspect who has been vandalizing parks in Bountiful.

The vandal is said to have sprayed graffiti around parks, according to police.

Courtesy: Bountiful Police Department

Anyone who may have seen or know who is responsible for the graffiti is asked to contact Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000.

Police say they can be contacted through social media and those who report can stay anonymous.

