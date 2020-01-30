Bountiful police looking for vandalism suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for a suspect who has been vandalizing parks in Bountiful.
The vandal is said to have sprayed graffiti around parks, according to police.
Anyone who may have seen or know who is responsible for the graffiti is asked to contact Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000.
Police say they can be contacted through social media and those who report can stay anonymous.
