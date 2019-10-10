Bountiful police looking for theft and fraud suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for a suspect in a theft and credit card fraud case.
Anyone with information about the suspect is advised to call Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000 or reach out on their social media.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
