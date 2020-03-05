Bountiful police looking for man accused of stealing purse from shopping cart

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Bountiful are asking the public to help them identify a man and women in connection to a theft at a store.

They’re looking for the bald man pictured below. Officers say he took a purse from a shopping car.

The woman pictured was seen holding hands with the bald man, so officials say they likely know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-298-6000 referencing case 20-409.

Courtesy: Bountiful Police Dept.

Courtesy: Bountiful Police Dept.

Courtesy: Bountiful Police Dept.

Courtesy: Bountiful Police Dept.

