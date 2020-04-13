Bountiful police asking for help locating theft suspect

Bountiful PD

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Bountiful Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a theft suspect.

Officals said the theft suspect attempted to access a car with the doors locked. After finding the victim locked their car doors police say the suspect entered the backyard and took down a camera that took the images below.

The suspect also took down another camera and light, officials add.

The Bountiful Police Department is asking anyone with information to please call 801-298-6000 and ask to speak to an officer about case 20-990.

