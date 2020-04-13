Bountiful police asking for help locating theft suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Bountiful Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a theft suspect.

Officals said the theft suspect attempted to access a car with the doors locked. After finding the victim locked their car doors police say the suspect entered the backyard and took down a camera that took the images below.

Bountiful PD

Bountiful PD

Bountiful PD

The suspect also took down another camera and light, officials add.

The Bountiful Police Department is asking anyone with information to please call 801-298-6000 and ask to speak to an officer about case 20-990.

