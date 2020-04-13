Bountiful police asking for help locating theft suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Bountiful Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a theft suspect.
Officals said the theft suspect attempted to access a car with the doors locked. After finding the victim locked their car doors police say the suspect entered the backyard and took down a camera that took the images below.
The suspect also took down another camera and light, officials add.
The Bountiful Police Department is asking anyone with information to please call 801-298-6000 and ask to speak to an officer about case 20-990.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Fidelity Investments is looking to fill hundreds of positions in Salt Lake and American Fork
- Supreme Court to hold May arguments by teleconference
- Athletes completing bans get unexpected chance at Olympics
- Delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest
- Clemson star Isaiah Simmons a do-it-all talent for the NFL