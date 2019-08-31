Bountiful pizza café fires up kitchen at 4 a.m. to serve first responders battling Gun Range Fire

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Employees at Pizza Pie Café in Bountiful were moving with a little extra pep in their step on Friday. Many made their way into work at 4:00 a.m. to make pizzas for firefighters battling the Gun Range Fire nearby.

Hannah Richardson says her dad, one of the restaurant’s, co-owners, woke her up and said “the mountain was on fire” and asked if she “wanted to go make pizzas.”

“I’m like, what do those have to do with each other? I was really confused,” Richardson told ABC4 News. “Then he said we were going to make pizzas for the firefighters and the first responders. It sounded great to me!”

Firefighters had no idea 50 pizzas and other dishes were going to be delivered to the command center.

“They were very surprised and so happy to see the pizza there because they hadn’t eaten in a long time,” Richardson responded when asked how the firefighters reacted.

Richard Higginson, one of the Co-Owners of Pizza Pie Café, says he knew right away he needed to jump in and help.

“We can’t fight fires but we can come in here and make breakfast for them.”

Higginson says a few of his family members live near the path of destruction and knows how hard the firefighters were working to save homes and put out the flames.

“They’re just good people doing the best they can at a really difficult job. It’s nice for us to be able to do a little thing to make their job a little bit easier.”

Other restaurants in the area also dropped off donations.

“It feels good to know that our efforts are being recognized and what we’re doing is impactful and important to the communities we’re serving,” said Adam Halsey, Unified Fire Authority.

With the donations in addition to the food already provided by the fire department, crews are well-taken care of and don’t need any more donations, but there are other ways community members can thank these men and women for their service.

“Thank you cards. Those are the things that hang in my office,” said Halsey.

