BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of theft and graffiti.

If you know who the individual below is, please reach out to Officer Keith on the department’s non-emergency line at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002918.

(Courtesy of Bountiful PD)

(Courtesy of Bountiful PD)

(Courtesy of Bountiful PD)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information is currently available.