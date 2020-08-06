Bountiful Pace’s Dairy Ann thankful for public support

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Pace’s Dairy Ann in Bountiful has been open since the 1950s.

“We started in 1950 as a Paces Dairy Queen on 207 South Main Street in Bountiful,” said Todd Pace, the owner. “Then in 1957, my grandpa built this and my grandma’s maiden name was Ann. So, we called it Paces Dairy Ann.”

Julie Murdock’s been coming to Pace’s her entire life.

“Really since it opened,” she said. “I was born in 1955, and I’ve been coming here as a little girl. My family would come here. I love how it feels. I love the people that own it. It feels like family.”

For more than 60 years, the Paces, now operating through four generations have served their local community.

“It’s in your blood and it’s just something, I mean I feel pride that our family’s done this for four generations,” said Pace.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant like many other small businesses has definitely felt the pinch.

Sales at times have been down 50% while produced and ingredient costs continue to rise.

“I was considering whether or not we were going to make it at that point, and then miraculously basically the public supported us,” said Pace.

Austin Pace is the General Manager.

He says in the past months, he’s had to hire a new staff due to workers concerns about interacting with the public during a pandemic.

“It’s been about 17 people that we hired in the last six, seven weeks.”

He speaks on the complexity of serving the public while abiding by changing health and safety guidelines.

“It’s just a different set of challenges. Me and my dad always say one day at a time.”