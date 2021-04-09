Bountiful High to announce new mascot replacing ‘Braves’

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s an end of an era in Davis County – Bountiful High School will unveil its new mascot on April 9.

In late November, school officials confirmed the ‘Bountiful Braves’ would be no more after nearly seven decades. Administrators came under mounting pressure to change the name because of its cultural insecurities.

The controversy came into question in July when two alumnae, Mallory Rogers and Mykala Rogers, started a petition to get the mascot changed. Those who supported the petition said the mascot perpetuated offensive Native American stereotypes.

Soon after, a counter-petition was started by Brett Baker, another Bountiful High alumnus. Those who supported keeping the mascot said it paid tribute to Indigenous communities.

Administrators formed a consultation committee to identify and discuss concerns that have been presented regarding the school’s mascot. The community also listened to the various perspectives of stakeholders on the issue and discussed potential solutions moving forward.

During this process, officials sought input from representatives of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, current Bountiful High School students, faculty, staff, and parents.

“It became really a wonderful committee process, and they were able to look at both sides, and really look at the merits of both sides,” Principle Arron Hogge told ABC4 in November. “Then as an administration, and I, as the principal, then took those recommendations and came up with a decision that now is the time to change the mascot of Bountiful High School.”

The student body was given two months to submit ideas for a new mascot.

Now, at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 9, Bountiful High officials will announce the school’s new mascot. ABC4 will update this story once that information is released.