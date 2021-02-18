Bountiful City Police Department appoints new police chief

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful City Police Department announced the appointment of a new police chief on Thursday.

According to a post on the Bountiful City Police Department Facebook page, Edward Biehler will now fill the role of new Police Chief of the department.

Biehler had previously served as the Assistant Chief of the department.

According to a news release from BCPD, the appointment of Biehler comes as longtime Police Chief Tom Ross moves to a new role as Executive Director of the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, a position he was appointed to by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

Ross served as Chief of BCPD for 12 years, according to a news release.

“Chief Biehler was the obvious choice and clear-cut best candidate,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. “Ed has helped institute a culture of community-first policing over the last many years and represents everything we have to expect of police officers in Bountiful.”

According to a news release, the Bountiful City Council will recognize both Biehler and Ross during a council meeting at Bountiful City Hall on Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m.