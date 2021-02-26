UPDATE: Emergency, non-emergency lines back up in Bountiful

FRIDAY 2/26/2021 9:38 a.m.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police say their phone lines are back up after both the emergency and non-emergency lines were down Friday morning.

Police reported the lines were down shortly 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Bountiful City Police confirmed their emergency line was back up.

As of 9:36 a.m. Friday morning, Bountiful City Police say their non-emergency line is now back up.

There is no word yet on what cuased the outage.

