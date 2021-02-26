NORTHERN UTAH NEWS: Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Rich, and Weber counties

UPDATE: Emergency, non-emergency lines back up in Bountiful

FRIDAY 2/26/2021 9:38 a.m.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police say their phone lines are back up after both the emergency and non-emergency lines were down Friday morning.

Police reported the lines were down shortly 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Bountiful City Police confirmed their emergency line was back up.

As of 9:36 a.m. Friday morning, Bountiful City Police say their non-emergency line is now back up.

There is no word yet on what cuased the outage.

Bountiful Police say emergency line returns, non-emergency line still down

FRIDAY 2/26/2021 8:56 a.m.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police say their 911 line is working after going down shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning.

In an 8:50 a.m. tweet, Bountiful City Police say they anticipate the non-emergency lines to be up again soon.

ABC4 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Original Story: Bountiful emergency, non-emergency lines down

FRIDAY 2/26/2021 8:28 a.m.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful Police say their emergency and non-emergency phones are down as of 8:25 a.m. Friday.

Police say in a tweet that they “are working on the problem.”

ABC4 will provide more updates as they become available.

