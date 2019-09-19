Bounce house catches fire, causing power outage for thousands in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bounce house caught fire in a Draper neighborhood Thursday afternoon causing a power outage for thousands of residents.

Draper fire said they responded at 12:50 p.m. after receiving a call that a bounce house had hit the power line and started on fire.

The fire itself was out within just a short time once crews arrived, however, the bigger issue is three power lines had to be replaced. Roads in the area are currently shut down while repairs are made.

Jeff Neslen who lives in the area said he and his wife heard a large buzzing sound while they were in the house that lasted approximately 15 seconds.

“My wife and I didn’t know what it was but when I looked out the window I noticed some light smoke coming from down the block,” said Neslen. “The smoke began to grow and thicken. I quickly jumped on my skateboard and came around the corner to find a bouncy house engulfed in flames hanging over the power lines.”

Neslen said the wind was strong and the flames were beginning to go across the road.

“Some other bystanders were on the phone with the fire department, so I just filmed it as it went up in flames and the Draper Fire Department showed up,” said Neslen.

According to a tweet by Rocky Mountain Power, the outage affected 3,539 customers in Riverton and Bluffdale and a few along the edges of Draper.

Update: Power has been restored to all 3,539 customers in Bluffdale and Riverton, UT as of 1:26PM. Thank you for your patience. For further updates, visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1. If your still experiencing a power outage text OUT to 759677. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) September 19, 2019

The power has since been restored.

