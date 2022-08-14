DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Boulder Ridge Fire kicked up near Monarch Ridge in Duchesne County Saturday, authorities say.

Neola, Altamont, Lapoint and Roosevelt Fire Departments are working with federal firefighters to battle the fire, which is reportedly located about six miles west of Neola.

Oil and gas locations were shut in, according to Utah Fire Info.

(Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

The Boulder Ridge Fire is reportedly now estimated at 100 acres and 20 percent containment.

Weather conditions are expected to be favorable Sunday, with rain having fallen throughout the morning and more forecasted in the afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to be up to 20 mph.

More crews and aircraft are reportedly arriving Sunday.