WHITE PINE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR) reports a hiker rescue from Thursday afternoon.

The call reportedly went out at 1:30 p.m. after a hiker, accompanied by friends, was injured while camping near White Pine Lake.

SLCOSAR says White Pine is one of the few places where they can still use motorized vehicles to access patients, and “eagerly used” a few of those on this mission. They say two teams were deployed, one in a side-by-side and the other on ATV’s.

About halfway up the five-mile trail, SLCOSAR’s first team encountered a large tree blocking progress, but the machine’s winch was used to “quickly remove the obstacle.”

As the team neared the patient’s location, deep snow reportedly blocked the final half mile of the road. Meanwhile, on foot, SLCOSAR says several rescuers reached the patient, treated the injured leg and began moving him back to the side-by-side.

Rescuers “navigated boulder fields and snowy/icy slopes with rope rescue gear and muscle,” according to SLCOSAR.

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

After arriving back at the machines, all were driven back down the mountain.

SLCOSAR says that this incident was a start to the busiest weekend of the summer, and that they, in fact, responded to another call while writing the report.

The agency states, “Please be safe out there, have a good plan, and take all necessary items into the backcountry.

You many click here to donate to their team of volunteers.