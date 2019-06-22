Born in Utah, ‘Hope Squads’ help combat teen suicide

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – You may have heard about Hope Squads. A group of mentors for teens and they’re making a difference by saving peoples lives.

It all started in Provo, Utah, and now exists in 16 states across the country.

In 2005 Greg Hudnall created the first of what would become a network of teen peers known as the Hope Squad, to recognize warning signs in their mentally ill peers and empower them to seek help in adults.

Hudnall, as well as mentors from the group, are featured in this week’s issue of People magazine.

They speak about the many mentors, peers and those who seek out help from the Hope Squad mentor group including those here in Utah.

