Bones discovered in 2017 identified as Ogden woman

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) Utah authorities announced the positive identification of remains discovered in 2017.

The remains found west of Hooper in September 2017 were identified as belonging to Latoya Wyasket, 34, of Ogden.

On September 27, 2017, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to the remote area of Ogden Bay on a report of the discovery of a decomposing body.

A group was moving cattle through a waterfowl management area when they came across the body and alerted the authorities.

Investigators said the body was in a “very advanced stage of decomposition” when it was found.

The medical examiner was able to determine the remains were of a woman between the age of 28 to 48 years old.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office worked tirelessly to attempt to identify the woman, scouring through records of missing persons, but they were unsuccessful.

With the help of the FBI, the remains were recently identified.  

Detectives said Latoya was homeless and last known to frequent the area of 18th and Childs Ave. in Ogden. How she died is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen Latoya in the spring of 2017 near this area is asked to contact the Weber County Investigations Bureau at 801-778-6631 and reference case #17WC30742.

