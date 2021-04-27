Bon Jovi show coming to Utah drive-ins, 300 others nationwide

In this image from video, Jon Bon Jovi performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Bon Jovi has announced a new show that will appear at 300 drive-ins and outdoor theatres, including multiple Utah locations.

Bon Jovi’s show will air just once – May 22.

Our 1st drive-in concert is 5/22! One night only!



Airing at drive-in theaters & cinemas near you.



Presale for The JBJ Experience members is Wednesday 4/28.



Public onsale this Thursday 4/29 at https://t.co/epbX9QykAa pic.twitter.com/JVnwamSQqd — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 26, 2021

You can catch the show at:

Redwood Drive-In in West Valley City

Motor Vu Theatre in Tooele

Basin Drive-In in Mount Pleasant

If you’re looking for a venue outside of the Beehive State, here’s where to find other locations. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 29. For details, click here.

Bon Jovi’s upcoming show is part of the Encore Drive-In Nights, which brought many out of their homes in 2020 with performances from Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, and more to drive-ins and outdoor theatres across the country.

For more, visit encorenights.com.