Bon Jovi show coming to Utah drive-ins, 300 others nationwide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Bon Jovi has announced a new show that will appear at 300 drive-ins and outdoor theatres, including multiple Utah locations.
Bon Jovi’s show will air just once – May 22.
You can catch the show at:
- Redwood Drive-In in West Valley City
- Motor Vu Theatre in Tooele
- Basin Drive-In in Mount Pleasant
If you’re looking for a venue outside of the Beehive State, here’s where to find other locations. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 29. For details, click here.
Bon Jovi’s upcoming show is part of the Encore Drive-In Nights, which brought many out of their homes in 2020 with performances from Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, and more to drive-ins and outdoor theatres across the country.
For more, visit encorenights.com.