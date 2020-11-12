‘Bombshell Betty’ to be restored by UVU students

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – ‘Bombshell Betty’, the famous racecar known for setting world records at the Bonneville Speedway in Utah is being updated and reengineered to break the 200 mph mark with the help of some Utah Valley University students. The iconic 1952 Buick is famous for its unique appearance and its six land-speed records.

The students who are restoring Bombshell Betty will be those studying metal fabrication, engineering, aerodynamics, electrical systems, computer science/data acquisition, surface treatments, electronic controls, and engine performance. The students will collaborate with faculty and workforce professionals to create a vehicle that will travel at 200 mph.

“It’s a great opportunity for our students to learn project and time management, teamwork, organization, hard work, and the satisfaction of completing a job,” said Jeff Holm, UVU Transportation Technology professional in residence. “The car has a very unique appearance and draws people’s attention regardless of where it is.”

About three years ago the racecar’s owner, Don Cash Jr., started to make improvements on Bombshell Betty. Cash’s efforts were cut short when he tragically died on the summit of Mount Everest in 2019. Holm, Cash’s friend, teamed up with Cash’s daughter Danielle, and father, Don Cash Sr., to continue Bombshell Betty’s restoration as a tribute to their friend, father, and son.

“It’s an emotional ride for us to complete this car,” said Holm. “I can’t help but think Don is looking down on us and smiling to see his car being completed and driven by his daughter.”

The project began on Oct. 15 2020 and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 2021. Cash Jr.’s daughter, Danielle, will then be able to race Bombshell Betty at the annual Speed Week on the Bonneville Speedway.