COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – On March 2, officials with the Unified Fire Authority Investigations responded to the scene of a bomb threat located at 2825 East Cottonwood Parkway in Cottonwood Heights.

Investigators arrived to a building complex with four different six-story buildings, all owned by the same company. Authorities were informed by onsite property management that one of their security guards received a phone call on a private security cell phone from an unknown man that had was calling from a restricted number.

The security guard, 22-year-old Brittany Burson, stated that the unidentified man had told her that there was a bomb in one of the buildings, and told her to evacuate before he abruptly hung up the phone.

Property management, security and Cottonwood Heights Police subsequently evacuated all buildings while awaiting the arrival of bomb squad personnel.

The bomb technician evaluated the situation and performed a sweep of the area with an explosive detection dog before releasing the scene back to police and property management staff, who said they had recently received several threats from a person who was upset with the purchase of a historical theatre in Salt Lake City made by their company.

A little over a week after the incident, authorities were dispatched back to the business complex on March 11 for a fire that had occurred in a women’s bathroom.

Burson informed investigators that the fire was in a garbage can and that it was noticed by a tenant, later being detected by smoke detectors and fire alarms. Property management staff told authorities that they had located remnants of a recent fire being set in a vacant unit following the initial safety sweeps after the bomb threat from a week prior.

Both fires “appeared to be intentionally set causing damage to the building before self-extinguishing or being extinguished by property management staff,” according to court documents.

Investigators once again responded to the complex for two more fires a week after that, which had also been set in bathroom garbage cans. The fires were extinguished before they were able to spread to surrounding areas, and property staff informed officials that they would temporarily install cameras.

Only one day later, investigators responded to yet another fire set in a bathroom garbage can of one of the buildings.

On March 23, investigators received information that identified the originally restricted phone number that called in the bomb threat as the phone number belonging to the security guard, Brittany Burson.

Burson had provided the same number on her written witness statement, which was also registered in her name.

She was then called in to be interviewed at the Cottonwood Heights Police Dept., and upon being interviewed, placed herself at the scene of each fire and described the fires in their initial stages. She then confessed to calling in the bomb threat to the security line on March 2, but reportedly would not admit to any further crimes before requesting an attorney.

Burson allegedly did not attempt to extinguish any of the fires but did alert staff to their presence.

She is now being charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson and one count of Threat of Terrorism.