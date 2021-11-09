Bomb threat at Logan High School delays start of classes

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A bomb threat is delaying the start of classes for Logan High School students Tuesday morning.

The Logan City School District says local law enforcement officials learned of an Instagram post including a bomb threat directed at Logan High. Authorities immediately began investigating with federal officials to identify the perpetrator and ensure the safety of the school.

In an early morning social media post, the school district explains bomb-sniffing dogs have been at the school for the last few hours to assist authorities in completing a safety check of the school. Logan City Police say while the investigation remains on-going, “possible juvenile suspect(s) have been identified.”

Classes at Logan High will be delayed two hours, meaning they will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All school buses will follow their normal routes but delayed by two hours. School will still be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. The district’s elementary schools and Mount Logan Middle School will follow their normal schedules.

“We are grateful to all of the law enforcement and school officials who have been working through the night to ensure the safety of our students and employees. We will have an increased police presence at Logan High throughout the day to monitor the situation. We recognize that this news may create stress and concern for students. Staff will be available throughout the day to meet with students who need to process their concerns in order to feel comfortable at school,” the district says.

Earlier this school year, Logan High School was placed on lockdown after a man was spotted wielding a handgun near campus. The 36-year-old Logan man was arrested after he allegedly confronted two girls near the school.