Boiler malfunction forces cancellation of classes at Canyon View Elementary

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (ABC4 News) – Students at Canyon View Elementary School in Cottonwood Heights got an unexpected day off of school Friday when classes were cancelled because of a gas leak.

 In the morning, students and teachers noticed an overwhelming smell of natural gas inside the school everyone was evacuated and eventually sent home.

Officials are now saying the cause was a boiler malfunction.

“We are incredibly grateful that the system itself worked so that natural gas did not go inside the building, but it was pushed out,” said Jeff Haney, Canyons School District spokesperson.

Officials expect the school to reopen on Monday.

