Boil order issued for part of Cedar City after possible E. coli contamination

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A boil water advisory has been issued for part of Cedar City after some water samples tested for possible E. coli.

A release from city officials say one of the six routine test samples at the Cedar City Water Department came back with a possible contamination on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, Cedar City is issuing a “Boil Order” for those within the areas of 200 S. to Shurtz Canyon Drive and Main Street (East).

Cedar City says it is now flushing the system and will continue to retest until all of the test samples return with a negative result.

Until that time, the city says the “Boil Order” will stay in effect until that time.