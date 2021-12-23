Boil order issued for Oak City after E. coli contamination discovered

OAK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A drinking water boil order has been issued for the residents of Oak City on Thursday, Dec. 23.

City officials say a routine water test came back with results of E. coli contamination.

A second sample of water supply from a city spring also failed a clean water test. City officials have turned off the spring water supply and are currently disinfecting and flushing the system.

Further testing showing no signs of bacteria will be needed before lifting the boil order.

After removing the contaminated source, officials say the water system is already improving and they hope to have the order lifted by early next week. At this time, Oak City residents should continue boiling all water used for drinking or cooking.

Safety tips for safe water:

Boil water or at least five minutes and let it cool before using. This will kill off any E. coli bacteria that can cause diarrhea, headaches, nausea, stomachaches and more.

If you have questions or need more information, contact Nathan Nielson at (435) 406-7652 or mayor Shim Callister at (435) 406-6208. General guidelines on ways to reduce the chances of microbe infection can be found by calling the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.