Boil order issued for multiple homes in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A boil order has been issued for about 60 homes in Morgan County, officials say.
The boil order impacts those living in the Highlands subdivision west of Trappers Loop Road in Morgan County.
Officials say the order is as a result of a broken pipe and will be in place until the water system can make repairs, restore service and verify there is no contamination to residents.
Anyone living in the area mentioned above is asked to follow instructions provided by the water system.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
