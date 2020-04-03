Boil advisory issued for Springville City after golf balls found inside water tank

MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 08: In this photo illustration water comes to the boil on a gas stove on January 8. 2009, in Milan, Italy. On New Year’s Day Russia cut the supply of gas to Ukraine who in turn closed the last of four transit lines for Russian gas into the European Union. Russian gas monopolist Gazprom accused the Ukraine of stealing the gas intended for the export for is on purposes. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The city of Springville is issuing a water boil advisory for portions of the City.

According to a press release issued by the city, one of their water tanks was found vandalized Friday morning, and golf balls have been identified in the tank. As a result, the City is taking this incident seriously and issuing a boil advisory.

The city said all water is disinfected with chlorine as it enters the tank, so the degree of contamination appears to be minimal.

The city issued the following statement:

We advise you to use bottled water, if possible. If using your City-provided drinking water, bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to use for cooking, drinking, or cleaning food contact equipment.

Use this link to review the state’s guidelines during a boil advisory: https://documents.deq.utah.gov/drinking-water/field-services/DDW-2018-002758.pdf

Water sample test results have been taken and should be available on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the afternoon and those results will determine whether the boil advisory can be lifted, or additional precautions should be taken.

The City will update you as we learn more. Thank you for your cooperation. For more information, please call (801) 489-2700.

Anyone with information on the act of vandalism should contact the Springville Policy Department at (801) 489-9421.