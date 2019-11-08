Boil advisory issued for some Duchesne water users due to giardia concern

DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A boil advisory was issued from for some water users in Duchesne after the report of a resident becoming ill.

The advisory impacts South Duchesne Culinary Water which provides water to fewer than 40 homes.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said a water main break occurred on October 19, and during the investigation and repair of the line, samples were taken.

DEQ said all samples were found to be “satisfactory,” but the samples showed “no chlorine residual.

On Wednesday, November 7, the Utah Department of Health notified South Duchesne about one case of giardia that “could be related to the drinking water.”

According to the CDC, giardia is a microscopic parasite that causes diarrheal illness.

DEQ and the Health Department are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, DEQ officials say South Duchesne is taking the following steps: