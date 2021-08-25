Boil Advisory issued for portion of Pleasant Grove

MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 08: In this photo illustration water comes to the boil on a gas stove on January 8. 2009, in Milan, Italy. On New Year’s Day Russia cut the supply of gas to Ukraine who in turn closed the last of four transit lines for Russian gas into the European Union. Russian gas monopolist Gazprom accused the Ukraine of stealing the gas intended for the export for is on purposes. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for a large portion of Pleasant Grove City after the city’s water supply tested positive for E. Coli bacteria.

According to city officials, the advisory was issued after a sample from the Battle Creek zone tested positive for the bacteria.

The city says they are taking the following steps as a result of the positive test:

Notified the State of Utah Dept. of Drinking Water and have been coordinating with them

on our response and further testing. Completed a Drinking Water Level 1 assessment of the system. Chlorinated and flushed the water system in the affected area. Provided bottled water for the homes directly affected by the test results. Performed additional testing to confirm that the problem is isolated to the one street. Issued a Boil Order Advisory for businesses and homes located within the Monson

Service Area. Based upon the current data, the area directly affected are the nine homes

located on 300 North between 300 East and 400 East. Will perform additional testing in the area to determine when the system will be cleared

for consumption

The cause of the positive test has not yet been determined.

Pleasant Grove officials say they will continue to monitor the city’s water system with further testing in the coming days.