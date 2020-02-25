WATCH: Bodycam video released in February shooting that left woman dead, officer injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police released body-camera in connection to an officer-involved shooting that left one woman dead and an officer injured.

For the first time, we are able to see the moment a Salt Lake City Police Officer was shot by the alleged suspect Michael Nance.

When officers arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. on February 10th near 100 South 300 East, they reportedly found 34-year-old Natalie Thurber, dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect, Michael Tyson Nance, 30, appeared to have fled out a back door, arresting documents state.

Before entering the apartment officers reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside. One bullet hit one of the officers in the leg and two other officers returned fire from the exterior of the complex, police said.

The suspect was found and arrested shortly after with what is to believe a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but he survived.

He faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

The Salt Lake City Police Department released two body camera videos. There was a third camera recording during the incident, but police are not releasing the video because it is still a vital part of the investigation.

Following the release of the video Tuesday, Natalie Thurber’s family released a statement reiterating their request for privacy.

Photo courtesy: Friends of Natalie Thurber

“The family of Natalie Thurber is asking for privacy at this time as they are mourning the loss of their amazing daughter, sister, and friend. We will not be making any comment to any media other than through this statement. While we understand that many in the community want to discuss the circumstances surrounding Natalie’s death, it is harmful to the family and friends of Natalie to focus on rumors, speculation, and circumstances surrounding her death. We respectfully ask the media and public not to focus on how she died but rather how she lived. She was caring, funny, fiercely independent, and had a love that knew no bounds. We would like to thank the amazing police officers, detectives, victim advocates, EMS, firefighters, and other public servants who have sacrificed their time to support, uplift, and mourn with us. We would especially like to thank and offer our love and support to the unnamed officer who was injured during this incident and their family. The family would like to ask the community as a whole to also be respectful to the Nance family and their privacy. We believe that our family, community, and state will heal quicker if we have concern, understanding, and love for all involved. We would like to thank the individuals who organized and attended the vigil of our darling Natalie. Your love and support for us has been felt. We would like to remind anyone looking to escape a domestic violence situation to please call the Utah Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-897-LINK(5465). Rod and Wendy Thurber

Debbie and Larry Lires

(Parents of Natalie Thurber )

Watch the body cam here:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

