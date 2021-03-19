Bodycam footage released after Orem officers rescue man from burning car

OREM, Utah (ABC4)- The Orem Police Department has released body camera video after three of its officers performed a heroic rescue on Thursday.

Both the Provo and Orem Police Departments responded to possible DUI in Provo around 8:30 a.m.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, after officers made initial contact with the car the driver fled.

A short time later, officials say a car matching the suspect car’s description hit a FedEx truck in Orem and left the scene. A witness then called the police and followed the car onto Vineyard Road.

A Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputy reportedly saw the suspect’s vehicle pass a stopped school bus with children getting onto the bus.

The vehicle continued up the overpass where it left the roadway to the south and crashed at the bottom near the railroad tracks before catching fire, authorities say.

Three Orem Police officers spotted the car and immediately sprang into action.

Body camera footage of the heroic rescue from one of the Orem officers can be seen below:

“Not thinking about the danger of a burning vehicle, they were able to pull the driver, who was hanging out of the passenger side window, free from the burning vehicle and to safety,” Orem PD said in a Facebook post.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Dustin Butterfield of Salt Lake City, was then transported to the hospital in serious condition.

After investigating the incident, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says it has charged Butterfield with felony evading, DUI, failure to stop for a school bus, and running a red light. Butterfield, who allegedly drank alcohol, has an extensive criminal history, according to the Sheriff’s Office.