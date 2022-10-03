MOAB. Utah (ABC4) – Staff members at Arches National Park recovered a deceased body on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

According to the park, staff located the deceased female in the Devils Garden Area around 6:45 p.m.

Officials say the body was transferred to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner where the cause of death was determined and an investigation is currently being conducted by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not identified the victim and there is no additional information available at this time.