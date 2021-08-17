Body pulled from car that fell 600 feet into Lake Powell

HITE, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in southern Utah have recovered a body from a vehicle in Lake Powell near Hite Marina.

Sheriff Danny Perkins of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says he was joined by deputies, park rangers, and volunteers worked Monday to pull the body from a car.

According to Sheriff Perkins, the vehicle fell 600 feet off a ledge into Lake Powell.

“This is still under investigation,” Sheriff Perkins says.

