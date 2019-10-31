Body of missing New Jersey man found in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Rescue crews recovered the body of a 72-year-old New Jersey man missing for over a month.
Norman Everett Applegate Jr. left Boulder, Utah for a day hike on September 26 but never returned, officials say.
His body was found near Boulder on Tuesday.
His cause of death is under investigation, but authorities say there was no suspicious activity reported.
