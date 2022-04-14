EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The body of a Montana man who had been missing since Sunday was discovered Thursday morning.

The body of Jonathan Baker, 53, of Bozeman, Montana, was discovered in the San Rafael Desert in Emery County near the Five Hole Arch area, officials say.

Baker was last heard from on April 7 when he contacted his son and told him he was at the Moonshine Wash south of Green River in Emery County. When Baker failed to pick up his son in Salt Lake City, he was reported missing.

Officials from the counties of Emery, Grand, Wayne, Piute, Sevier, and San Juan aided in the search since the initial report, checking numerous trailheads and other popular areas. Baker’s family and friends were also searching.

Officers spoke with several people recreating in the areas, none of whom had seen Baker or his car.

On Tuesday, Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) published a Facebook post asking for the public’s help. Several television and radio stations shared the information, which ultimately led to personnel being able to locate Mr. Baker and his truck after a man called the ECSO reporting that he and a friend has seen Baker’s truck around 4 p.m. on April 8.

The man reported as he and his friend were hiking along the overlook at Horseshoe Canyon, they noticed a man with a pack who appeared to be sleeping on the slick rock.

Adverse weather conditions, including very high winds, did not allow an aerial search. On Wednesday, Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk made arrangements for a State Department of Public Safety Helicopter to fly to the area on Thursday.

With the information obtained on Thursday, police advised the State DPS Helicopter to check the Colonnade Arch area first. The truck was located in a small parking area and the body of Baker was located approximately one-half mile from the truck. Foul play is not suspected.