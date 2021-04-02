Body of missing Kearns woman located, additional charges filed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Additional charges have been filed against the suspects in the kidnapping and death investigation of a Kearns woman days after her body was found.

Authorities on Friday confirmed that, following witness statements, the body of 25-year-old Nicole Solorio-Romero has been located.

Documents released by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office say that on March 26, detectives located a body wrapped in plastic garbage bags. A medical examiner determined, following an autopsy, that the body belongs to Solorio-Romero, who had been shot in the head twice. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities say witnesses described that efforts were made to dispose of the body, which was found at Tacos Mi Carmelo, the restaurant owned by Carolina Marquez. She is one of the four individuals now facing charges in Salt Lake County:

Ivan Acosta: Obstructing Justice, Abuse or Desecration of a Human Body

Fernando Marquez: Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, Obstructing Justice

Cristian Morales: Obstructing Justice, Abuse or Desecration of a Human Body

Carolina Marquez: Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, Obstructing Justice, Abuse or Desecration

of a Human Body

After numerous search warrants were issued in late March, 22-year-old Fernando Marquez, 38-year-old Carolina Marquez, and 27-year-old Ivan Acosta were taken into custody.

Probable cause statements say all three suspects were allegedly found by authorities cleaning up the scene. Acosta and Fernando also admitted to being involved, according to investigators.

Two days later – the day after authorities located the body – 26-year-old Cristian Morales-Gonzales was arrested for his involvement after he allegedly assisted with disposing of the body.

In mid-February, Unified Police asked for the community’s help in locating Solorio-Romero, who had been forcibly taken from her home.

Days later, two men, 29-year-old Orlando Tobar and 21-year-old Jorge Medina-Reyes were taken into custody and accused of kidnapping and killing Solorio-Romero. Court documents show Tobar told investigators she “knew too much” and told witnesses the men had killed her husband.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC4 on-air and online for continuing coverage.