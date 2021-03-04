Body of man reported missing in Grand Canyon believed to be located

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – After a multi-day search and rescue operation, park rangers in the Grand Canyon say they have recovered the body of a missing man.

The National Park Service began the search for 40-year-old John Pennington of Walton, Kentucky, on Sunday, February 28. He was believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around February 23 and abandoned his personal vehicle near Yaki Point.

On Wednesday, National Park Service personnel located a body and motorcycle below the South Kaibab Trailhead about 465 feet below the rim.

Based on evidence found with the body, authorities say the individual is believed to be Pennington.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details are available at this time.

In early February, a 60-year-old man who had been missing for nearly 50 days was found on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon National Park was recently ranked the most dangerous national park in the nation.