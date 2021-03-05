Body of hiker found in Zion National Park identified

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – National Park Service officials say they have identified a body that was found in the park Friday morning.

The body has been identified as that of Jason Hartwell, a 43-year-old man who was living in Draper, Utah.

On Thursday afternoon, officials say a search and rescue was initiated based upon reports from park visitors that someone had fallen off Angels Landing.

On Friday morning, members of the search team found Hartwell’s body at the base of the summit of Angels Landing.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials say Hartwell’s injures were consistent with a high elevation fall.

Normal park operations have resumed at Angels Landing, according to park officials.

Officials say the National Park Service is working with Washington County Sheriff’s Office on the incident.