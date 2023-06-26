HYRUM STATE PARK, Utah (ABC4) — Cache County Sheriff’s Office said the body of the 14-year-old boy who went missing at the Hyrum Dam day beach area has been found and recovered on Monday.

Conner Bowden had been missing since 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, launching a search for the boy. Cache County Sheriff’s Office said it was the Department of Public Safety Dive Team that found the boy’s body.

The Medical Examiner will begin an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

“The Cache County Sheriff’s office would like to offer heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and thank everyone who assisted in the search for Conner Bowden,” said Cache County Sheriff’s in a statement.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office said an account under Conner Bowden’s name has been opened at America First Credit Union for those who wish to donate for funeral expenses. Donations can also be made through Venmo to @jessica-brockman-8.

No other details have been provided at this time.