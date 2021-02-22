Body identified as missing hiker at Zion National Park

Springdale, Utah – Officials have identified the remains of a man who went missing while hiking at Zion National Park.

The body was identified by the Medical Examiner’s office as 42-year-old Corbin McMillen from St. George.

Officials say Mr. McMillen told his mother that he was going to hike the Angels Landing Trail at Zion on Thursday, February 18.

His vehicle was found unoccupied by park rangers around midnight that evening parked at the Grotto Trailhead. After confirming the vehicle was still parked unoccupied at the Grotto parking lot, hours later, officials say a formal search began on the morning of Friday, February 19.

Later that afternoon, members of the search team found Mr. McMillen’s body at the base of Moonlight Buttress. Officials say the summit of Moonlight Buttress is a feature located on the West Rim Trail near Angels Landing.

According to the initial investigation, Mr. McMillen sustained injuries consistent with a high elevation fall, probably from the summit of Moonlight Buttress.

Officials say more information may be available after investigation into the incident is complete.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the McMillen family and friends,” says Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “We are all deeply saddened by this outcome.”