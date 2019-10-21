Body found on Ogden Nature Trail

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the Ogden Nature Trail Sunday night.

According to Lt. Cortney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found by hikers in the area.

Search and Rescue teams were called in to assist Weber County Deputies recover the body, which was then transferred to the medical examiner’s office.

Details of the man’s ID, including age range, were not available nor any details on a cause of death however Lt. Ryan said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

*DEVELOPING* – We will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

