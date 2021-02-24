Body found on Kearns High School campus

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department is investigating after the body of a young woman was found at Kearns High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the body found is not Nicole Solorio, a woman who was allegedly kidnapped and killed by two men.

In a post on their Facebook page, UPD said there is no foul play suspected and no students or staff at school were ever in danger as a result of the incident.

Due to the “sensitive nature” of the investigation and out of respect for the family, police did not provide any other information about the incident.

“Anyone who is feeling sad or anxious about the incident is encouraged to reach out to a school counselor or another trusted adult,” UPD said in the Facebook post.