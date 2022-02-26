WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A body was found on Bangerter Highway at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

West Jordan Police Chief Richard Bell says that the individual has been identified as a 38-year-old Hispanic man, and that his name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Bell reports that the man has wounds consistent with stabbing, as well as having been thrown out of a moving car.

His body was found at 8000 S.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call West Jordan Police at (801) 256-2000.