Body found in Tooele woman’s freezer identified as her husband, police say

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The man found dead inside a freezer in a Tooele apartment was identified Tuesday.

Tooele City police conducted a welfare check at apartments 495 West Utah Avenue when they discovered Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, dead on her bed. Souron-Mathers had not been seen for several weeks prompting the welfare check.

When officers searched the apartment, they found a man’s body inside a chest freezer in the home. Police say the man was identified as her husband Paul Edward Mathers, 69.

Due to the varied accounts of when neighbors last saw a man in or around the apartment, police believe Mathers could have been in the freezer anywhere from a year and a half to 11 years.

