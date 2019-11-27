Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Body found in Tooele woman’s freezer identified as her husband, police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The man found dead inside a freezer in a Tooele apartment was identified Tuesday.

Tooele City police conducted a welfare check at apartments 495 West Utah Avenue when they discovered Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, dead on her bed. Souron-Mathers had not been seen for several weeks prompting the welfare check.

When officers searched the apartment, they found a man’s body inside a chest freezer in the home. Police say the man was identified as her husband Paul Edward Mathers, 69.

Due to the varied accounts of when neighbors last saw a man in or around the apartment, police believe Mathers could have been in the freezer anywhere from a year and a half to 11 years.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Rescuer and Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescuer and Baby"

5 tips from UHP to help you through your Thanksgiving roadway travels

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 tips from UHP to help you through your Thanksgiving roadway travels"

How to help your mail carriers avoid trips, slips and falls this busy holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to help your mail carriers avoid trips, slips and falls this busy holiday season"

Here's how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here's how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving"

Several dead after earthquake in Albania

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several dead after earthquake in Albania"

Dangers of frying a turkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangers of frying a turkey"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories