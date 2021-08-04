Body found in Spanish Fork canal

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A body was found in a Spanish Fork canal Wednesday evening.

According to the Spanish Fork Police Department, around 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of a Costco at 270 E. 1000 N. for a report of a body in a nearby canal.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 60-year-old man in a canal near a walking trail.

While police are still investigating, officials say the man appears to have drowned and there is no foul play suspected at this time.

The man’s body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

His identity has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.