Body found in Iron County, police investigating

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office say crews were dispatched to reports of a dead body around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Officials confirm there was a dead body found in a field north of Kanarraville. The body appears to be a male in his early 20s, police say.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says cold weather is believed to be a contributing factor in the man’s death.

The body is being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Officials say no further information is available at this time. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

