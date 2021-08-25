Body found in Grand Canyon believed to be missing Hungarian national

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – The body of a Hungarian national reported missing in late July has been located in Grand Canyon National Park. Personnel with the National Park Service found his body following a multi-day search and rescue operation.

In early August, detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police notified Grand Canyon rangers regarding 45-year-old Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, a Hungarian national believed to have traveled to the South Rim on or around July 19. On August 9, after hearing from detectives, rangers were able to locate Berczi-Tomcsanyi’s car at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center.

According to National Park Service personnel, a body was found below Yavapai Point after a multi-day search and rescue operation. Rangers say the body was found about 430 feet below the rim and was transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. Based on evidence found with the body, officials believe it is Berczi-Tomcsanyi.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Earlier this year, a Michigan woman was found dead in the Grand Canyon after flash flooding hit the area. Multiple other people were injured in the flash flooding.