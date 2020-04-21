Body found in Daggett County believed to be missing camper

DAGGETT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Search crews believe they have found the body of a missing camper who was last seen in the Brown’s Park area of Daggett County earlier this month.

Search and rescue personnel from Uintah County, Utah, and Moffat County, Colo. had been actively searching for 44-year-old Leonard Corby “Corb” Fisher since March 31 or April 1.

Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said searchers found a man’s body shortly before 11:30 a.m. about 2.5 miles from Fisher’s last known location.

Fisher’s Colorado driver license was inside a wallet found with the body, and next-of-kin was notified early Monday evening once the body had been recovered.

Investigators determined there weren’t any obvious signs of foul play. The body was sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy to determine cause of death and officially confirm identity.

LATEST POSTS: