Body found in canal near Jordan River

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Police found a body Sunday morning just after 7 a.m. near the Jordan River.

Police report the body was found in a canal that connects to the river and was noticed by someone who was in the area.

Detective Ken Hansen from the Unified Police states the man was known to be homeless and was 70-years-old. The canal is primarily used for irrigation.

It is currently unclear what caused the death of man and is currently being investigated by the medical examiner.

