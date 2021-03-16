Crews find body in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Search and rescue crews in American Fork Canyon have located a body during their search for a missing hiker.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Department says that the body was found before noon on Tuesday by a helicopter near the mouth of the American Fork Canyon.

Since Monday, crews have been searching for 28-year-old Robert “Bobby” Healey of Saratoga Springs. Described as an avid hiker, Healey hadn’t been seen since noon on Sunday.

Crews were able to get a ping from his cellphone, which helped narrow down their search to the mouth of American Fork Canyon. Sgt. Cannon says that while they have not confirmed that the body is that of Healey’s, “given the circumstances” and their search efforts, “it’s possible it could be him.”

Sgt. Cannon says the body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office, where positive confirmation will be made.

He adds that it appears an accidental fall was involved, but a medical examiner will be able to better determine that and more information. Sgt. Cannon describes the terrain in that area as being extremely rugged.

Sgt. Cannon says that while they have not positively confirmed the identity of the body, some of Healey’s family members are at the rescue team’s staging area.

“This is a hard thing for them,” Sgt. Cannon said during a briefing, which you can view above. “One, for him to not be found and not be seen for over 48 hours, and now to have this kind of an outcome where we find a body and hope to be able to get a positive identification soon. But it’s really difficult for the family.”

@UtahDPS helicopter has located a body in the area where the search has been ongoing for Bobby Healey near the mouth of American Fork Canyon. Positive ID will be confirmed later. pic.twitter.com/b9hFSrxycj — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) March 16, 2021

ABC4 will continue to provide updates on-air and online as more details become available.