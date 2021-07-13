Body found along I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A body has been found in Tooele County along I-80.
Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 the “body has been hit in the right lane” of eastbound I-80 near milepost 25.
No unattended vehicles were found in the area, and no other details were immediately available.
The right lane of I-80 eastbound is closed while authorities investigate the scene.
ABC4 will update this story as more details become available.