Body found along I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A body has been found in Tooele County along I-80.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 the “body has been hit in the right lane” of eastbound I-80 near milepost 25.

No unattended vehicles were found in the area, and no other details were immediately available.

The right lane of I-80 eastbound is closed while authorities investigate the scene.

ABC4 will update this story as more details become available.