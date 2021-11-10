Body found along I-15 in central Utah

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – A body has been found along I-15 in central Utah and authorities are now investigating.

Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed they are on the scene between Holden and Fillmore in Millard County working to determine what happened.

One lane of I-15 has been closed as they investigate the incident. The lane closure is expected to last for several hours.

This comes just hours after the Millard County Sheriff’s Office warned communities along I-15 of a man who may be walking or trying to hitchhike. Authorities are asking the public to avoid this man if they see him and to call 911.

The Sheriff’s Office tells ABC4 they do not believe these two incidents are connected but they are working with UHP in the death investigation.